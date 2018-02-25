Dog sitting company can guarantee your wedding has a ‘furry tail’ ending

The south Lincolnshire and Rutland branch of a dog sitting company is now making it possible for man’s best friend to attend your wedding.

The new wedding package service comes from Barking Mad Dog Care and the idea isn’t as “barking” as it sounds.

Last year, research from the pet charity Blue Cross revealed one-in-ten British couples are now offering a starring role to their pets as they get hitched ... and more than a quarter said it helped keep their wedding nerves under control.

This year is tipped to be all about weddings as Prince Harry and Meghan Markle get married in May and there is already speculation about whether confirmed dog lover Meghan’s much-loved pet will join the Royal wedding celebrations.

So start planning now if you want to put the furry tail into to your fairytale wedding with your dog attending as a VIP guest.

Social media pictures of doggy flower girls or waggy tailed ring bearers at weddings are among the pooch pictures that go viral.

Barking Mad Spalding owner-operator Kerry Wells said: “Wedding day pet care can be very problematic as pretty much everyone you would trust to look after your four-legged best friend will be a guest at your special ceremony.

“At Barking Mad, we simply adore dogs and understand that they become a real part of the family. As such, it can be unfathomable to consider having such an important celebration without them.

“Our bespoke dog wedding chaperone service allows the bride and groom to relax and enjoy the wedding, knowing their pet is in safe hands. We create an experience which the wedding party and their guests will love, providing fantastic photo opportunities and creating treasured memories, whilst also ensuring the happiness and welfare of their dog.”

Kerry’s advice for planning a wedding with a canine VIP is:

l Ensure you book a dog friendly wedding venue (or one with an outside area for photographs)

l Advise all guests that a dog will be attending the wedding in case of allergies

l Carefully consider what role you would like your pet to play in the proceedings, according to their temperament

l Make sure that any accessories are safe and comfortable for your pet

l Liaise with your wedding photographer, as they will be able to come up with some fun ideas for adorable photos.

In 2016, Kerry was named franchisee of the year at an annual conference in Cumbria.

The accolade came in her 10th year as owner of the Barking Mad dog sitting service that provides dogs with host families when their owners go on holiday.

Kerry revealed then that owners are so devoted to their pets that they can’t rest while they are on holiday without getting texts – not to mention photo and video updates – from the people who are looking after their pets.

For information about Barking Mad’s furry-tail weddings, call Kerry Wells on 01775 720382.

