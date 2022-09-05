Police had to force entry into a car after a dog was abandoned by its owners at Burghley Horse Trials.

At the four-day event near Stamford several reports were made to police officers and car park stewards of dogs being left in cars.

In the majority of cases the owners returned to their vehicle following a message on loud speakers.

Police istock

However, on one occasion this did not happen and officers were forced to gain entry to the vehicle to allow air flow.

Inspector Matt Snow of Cambridgeshire Police said: “We would like to take this opportunity to remind people that dogs die in hot cars.

"The temperature in a vehicle far exceeds that outside and animals should not be left in them.”