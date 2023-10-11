Dog walkers exercising their pets on public tennis courts could now face a hefty fine.

New powers have been approved which will allow South Kesteven District Council to tackle anti-social behaviour in public places.

Misdemeanours such as dog fouling, letting dogs off leads, and exercising dogs in places from which they are banned will be covered by a three-year Public Spaces Protection Orders coming into place on Friday next week (October 20).

Stamford Recreation Ground

Stamford Recreation Ground’s bowling green, tennis court and skatepark have been added to the list of areas where dogs should not be exercised. This follows complaints about uncontrolled dogs being let off their leads on the tennis courts.

Dogs must also be kept on a lead in the enclosed area of The Spinney in Market Deeping.

People who fail to comply with a Public Spaces Protection Order could face prosecution and fines up to £1,000 or be issued with a £100 fixed penalty notice.

Complaints have been made about dog walkers using the tennis courts at the Recreation Ground in Stamford

The district council recently consulted on the proposed changes, and received 366 responses.

• More than 78 per cent of people said that dog fouling was an issue that bothered them; and over 95 per cent agreed with the proposal to extend the current PSPO for dog fouling.

• More than 43 per cent of respondents had experienced dogs not being kept under control by their owners in a public space; and 75 per cent agreed with the proposal to extend the current PSPO for dogs to be put on a lead when requested.

• Around 55 per cent agreed to extend the existing dog exclusion order to include the additional enclosed areas at Stamford Recreation Ground.

How do you feel about the new rules? Email smeditor@stamfordmercury.co.uk.