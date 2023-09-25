Dozens of dogs enjoyed their five minutes of fame at the Stamford Dog Show.

They competed in 15 classes including the waggiest tail, the best sausage catcher and the mayor’s favourite.

Organised by a team from Stamford Methodist Church, the show took place at Stamford Meadows on Sunday (September 24) having been postponed two weeks earlier due to scorching temperatures.

Judge Daphne Pell judge meets Bonnie and her owner Nikki Green. Photo: Chris Lowndes

It started with a pet church service and the dogs enjoyed a game of musical mats before they were judged.

Chairman of the dog show committee, Conan Lewis, said: “We received a lot of support after postponing the event. There was a massive turnout and some of the classes were full, so we’re really pleased with how it went.”

While some people had to drop out, the change of date meant others were able to take part and there was a good turnout of stallholders ranging from canine companies to local charities.

Pauline Jones, pictured with granddaughter Ebony Jones and daughter-in-law Kirsty Jones, had her hair cut off. Photo: Chris Lowndes

Among the fundraisers were Hearing Dogs for Deaf People, Bumps and Beyond and 2nd Stamford Scouts. Alongside a tombola and bric a brac stall, cub leader Pauline Jones was raising money for a new scout headquarters by inviting people to cut off chunks of her hair. She then had her head shaved at the end of the event.

Food stalls and inflatables also kept the crowds happy, along with commentary from Rutland and Stamford Sound presenter Rob Persani.

Proceeds from the show will be split between the Nixon Memorial Hospital in Sierra Leone, Bumps and Beyond and the Mutts Nutts Rescue.

Hayley Masters with Holly. Photo: Chris Lowndes

Lucy and Eric Burrows with Tetley. Photo: Chris Lowndes

Betty, Emmy and Georgie with Mavis. Photo: Chris Lowndes

Sophia Rubbo, Lucia Rubbo, Sadie Gillispe and Millie Bray Burns. Photo: Chris Lowndes

Simon Frisby with Dash. Photo: Chris Lowndes

Emma Li, Sheei Mihash and Mick Mihash with Maisie. Photo: Chris Lowndes

Nine-year-old Lila Jackson Gray with her dogs. Photo: Chris Lowndes

One of the competitors takes a break. Photo: Chris Lowndes

Dogs line up to impress the judges. Photo: Chris Lowndes

Stamford Meadows was packed with people. Photo: Chris Lowndes

2nd Stamford Scouts ran a tombola and bric a brac stall to raise money for a new headquarters. Photo: Chris Lowndes

