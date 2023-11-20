Burghley House is renowned for hosting annual horse trials - now a new animal event has been added to its calendar.

DogFest, described by organisers as the ‘ulti-mutt dog-friendly festival’, will be held in the grounds of the stately home near Stamford on the weekend of June 8 and 9 next year.

Kara Groves, who is in charge of events at Burghley House, said: "We can’t wait to welcome dog lovers and their four-legged friends to Burghley to enjoy this fantastic event.

Burghley House near Stamford

“It is an exciting addition to our 2024 events calendar promising two fun-packed days the whole family can enjoy.”

The summer event will feature dog shows, displays and activities which include hay bale racing, catch the flag and agility.

There will also be a shopping village, food stalls and live music for pet paw-rents.

A photo from a DogFest event last year at Harewood House

Burghley House is known for hosting the Burghley Horse Trials every September as well as markets and musical events throughout the year. Burghley’s Christmas Fair takes place this week from Thursday to Sunday.

Alongside Burghley House, DogFest will be returning to six other venues. These are: Loseley Park in Surrey on April 27 and 28, Ragley Hall in Warwickshire on May 25 and 26 Tatton Park in Cheshire on June 15 and 16, Ashton Court in Bristol on August 31 and September 1, Harewood House in Yorkshire on September 7 and 8 and Knebworth House in Hertfordshire, September 21 and 22.