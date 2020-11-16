Home   News   Article

Domestic violence protection order made against man from Stamford

By Maddy Baillie
Published: 12:40, 16 November 2020
 | Updated: 12:42, 16 November 2020

A domestic violence protection order has been made against a man from Stamford.

The order was made against the 44-year-old man on Friday last week (November 13) at Lincoln Magistrates' Court and is in place for the full period of 28 days.

Domestic violence protection orders provide the police with powers to protect victims of domestic abuse by removing violent partners from the home.

