The final part of a trilogy is being released by local author Dominique Allen.

Dominique, or Dommy as she prefers to be known, wrote the Salvaged Summer Trilogy, the last of which is titled ‘Raids, Rallies & Reserves’ to be “joyful and heartwarming, gloriously gentle and charmingly nostalgic”.

The champion of the stories is Gertie, a 14-year-old errand boy, who, along with the rest of the ‘Salvage Scamps’, is determined to do his bit for the Second World War effort.

Dominique Allen with John the teddy and her sister Kesriel Humphries-Allen

The tales, described as “evocative and uplifting”, are set in a small Lincolnshire village and see the spirited community of characters adapt to wartime ways and a new RAF hospital.

Dommy has dissociative identity disorder, a mental health condition that can leave a person with multiple distinct personalities, in Dommy’s case sparked by a traumatic event 25 years ago. The event caused Dommy to ‘fall away’ from the 21st century but writing her stories helped her reconnect with the common sense of a bygone age - and she hopes they will help others do likewise.

Dommy now lives with her twin sister, Kesriel Humphries-Allen. Kesriel and their mother are the only people Dommy can speak to. To the rest of the world she is non-verbal, but she says her books speak for her.

To celebrate the launch of her new book, Dommy will take part in a signing at Walkers Bookshop in Stamford High Street next Friday, March 17, from 11am to 1pm. There will also be a chance for people to buy the full, signed trilogy, which will be available in a presentation wrapper.

Individual books in the series are £12.99, and there will be a preview booklet of future stories featuring Gertie.