Residents who could end up living close to a solar farm have warned against complacency.

Five members of the public attended a meeting of the parish council in Essendine on Tuesday evening, a village which will be surrounded by solar panels if a green energy proposal is given the go-ahead.

While more residents have attended public consultation events about the proposed Mallard Pass solar farm, and exhibitions this week in Essendine Village Hall, concerns were raised that people have not yet taken the opportunity to respond.