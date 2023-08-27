Otis is a pug cross French bulldog who is now two years old.

He is a really friendly little guy who loves everyone. His little tail never stops wagging.

Otis is partially sighted but don’t let that fool you! This little guy is one bundle of energy and his eyesight doesn’t stop him at all. Otis loves to be outside and he loves to run and play.

He knows all his basic manners. Otis is ok on a lead but does pull a bit in his excitement. He will benefit from a little harness.

Three Counties Dog Rescue staff in Bourne think that Otis would prefer a home without cats as he has no experience of them.

Otis is looking for a home

If you think that Otis might become your best friend call Three Counties on 077085 89792 or 01778 424953 (between 10am and 4pm). Leave a message and contact number if you can’t get hold of anyone.

You can see more of Otis on our website www.threecountiesdogrescue.org