As children, drawing and painting are some of the first activities we get to grips with.

If we’re lucky, some of us continue this into our teenage years and might even have taken art O-level or GCSE.

But for the vast majority of people, life gets in the way.

Madeleine Brooks

Fortunately there is a way to reclaim this relaxing pastime - and, provided you’re a grown up, there’s no age restriction, and no need for natural talent or previous practice.

Mike Alabaster has been offering portraiture sessions at Stamford Arts Centre in St Mary’s Street for many years, having started out from his home back in 1982.

His emphasis is on people coming along to have a go - he doesn’t provide tuition, but the opportunity for people to try out and hone techniques.

Mike Alabaster

Each Tuesday from 1.30pm to 4pm, and on Thursdays from 7.30pm until 10pm, the upstairs studio of Stamford Arts Centre is set up with easels and a model will pose for the group. A word of warning to those of a delicate disposition - the model usually poses nude, albeit modestly.

Each session is in two halves, with a chatty half-hour tea and chocolate biscuit break included in the £10 price.

While people are drawing there is a calm hush about the room. Just the swish of an 2B pencil or the smudging of pastels can be heard, in the main, although even our model joined in a conversation about the imminent closure of Wilko and people’s relief at having Harrison and Dunn in the town.

A regular at Mike’s sessions is Malcolm Pugh from Bourne. He formerly worked in Atlantic reconnaissance for the RAF, and then as an art and design teacher in a secondary school.

Malcolm Pugh

He returned to art when he moved to the area four years ago, and says he is learning new techniques.

“At 87 years old it can feel a steep learning curve,” he said. “But there are three reasons I come here: to get better at drawing, to learn from other people, and because it’s sociable.

“I would say to people, don’t be nervous. Come along and enjoy it.”

Anna Crawford-Clarke

Anna Crawford-Clarke has been coming to the sessions on and off for about 14 years, and is a member of Welland Valley Art Society.

“I like it when we have a lot of people turn up who are all talking about art and comparing what they are doing,” she said.

“At these sessions I can concentrate on my art techniques because the model poses for quite a long time.”

Mark Aldridge

Mark Aldridge from Stamford has attended for 20 years, and has always loved art as a hobby.

“I like to get plenty of practice,” he said, adding some pastel strokes to his picture. “It’s a bit like playing the piano. You have to practice to improve.”

Paul Crewe

A professional illustrator for 35 years, Paul Crewe is also a regular at Mike’s portraiture sessions, and holds his own art class at Stamford Arts Centre from 1.30pm on Thursdays.

“We don’t run the sessions for money,” said Paul, as he worked on an impressive likeness of the model in front of him. “It’s a way of getting together with people and doing something we like doing.”

To book a place on a Tuesday afternoon, or a Thursday evening, or to find out more, call Mike on 01780 763806.

Madeleine Brooks

As a 20 year old, I was nervous to attend my first ever life-drawing class, writes Madeleine Brooks.

I had not attended an art class since Year 9 at school, so knew I may not be the best artist in the room - but would give it my best shot.

Mike led the class, providing the model and the easels, while we brought along paper and art materials to create our individual masterpieces.

From the outset I warned him I was no van Gogh but Mike reassured me, art can be anything.

Paul Crewe

We were drawing Carly, who reclined ‘au naturel’ on a cushioned chair. I received a tip from another artist to see shapes in the person you are drawing. And from there, I just made it up.

I enjoyed pretending to be an artist for a couple of hours, despite my drawing not having a face for most of that time.

Trying to use a pencil to shade the areas of Carly’s body in shadow led to a hairy-legged look, thanks to my lack of artistic proficiency.

Mike took pity and handed me some sticks of charcoal, which solved my pencil problems. I used the charcoal more boldly and smudged away with my fingers until my drawing looked a little more ‘Modigliani’, even if I do say so myself.

Strolling around the room I had the chance to admire other people’s work, each depicting the model from a different angle.

Paul Crewe, Anna Crawford-Clarke, Malcolm Pugh, Madeleine Brooks and Mark Aldridge

Others were incredible, some using light colours and shading, others bold paints that added drama to the scene.

At the end of the session I timidly showed Carly my drawing, who at least looked impressed. She seemed to like my drawing, if not for my finished work, then for my effort.

I had also enjoyed having time to focus on one task, and felt relaxed.

The afternoon was calming for the mind, and I would certainly join in another session. Hopefully it will improve my art skills too.