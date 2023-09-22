Glastonburghley 2023 brings a lineup of live bands to the Lord Burghley pub in Stamford
Published: 17:17, 22 September 2023
| Updated: 17:26, 22 September 2023
People can enjoy a strong lineup of local musicians playing in a pub courtyard setting this weekend.
The Stiff Cats and The Money Shot are among those on stage at The Lord Burghley pub in Broad Street, Stamford tomorrow (Saturday, September 23) from 1pm until late.
Popular covers band Listen Like Thieves will play at 5pm, The Hop Dogs at 6pm, and Baker’s Dozen beer brewer Dean Baker will be singing alongside Nick Harding and Samuel Barker.
The event raises money for charity.