People can enjoy a strong lineup of local musicians playing in a pub courtyard setting this weekend.

The Stiff Cats and The Money Shot are among those on stage at The Lord Burghley pub in Broad Street, Stamford tomorrow (Saturday, September 23) from 1pm until late.

Popular covers band Listen Like Thieves will play at 5pm, The Hop Dogs at 6pm, and Baker’s Dozen beer brewer Dean Baker will be singing alongside Nick Harding and Samuel Barker.

John Burton of Listen Like Thieves at Galstonburghley 2019

The event raises money for charity.