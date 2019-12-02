People can donate Christmas presents to help local families in hardship.

Gift tags with a child's age and gender are available from Stamford Sainsbury's, and once the gift is bought or made, it should be wrapped and placed in the Rotary Club of Stamford St Martin's Christmas Tree Appeal trolley.

Gifts will be collected on December 17.

The Rotary Club of Stamford St Martin's is holding its Christmas Tree Appeal at Sainsbury in Stamford

Last year the appeal raised 1,200 presents which were donated to families suffering hardship in the Stamford and Peterborough area with the aim of ensuring that every child receives a Christmas gift.

The Rotary Club of Stamford St Martin’s started the Christmas Tree Appeal in 2001.

Families in hardship over the years have been identified through CAP (a debt relief charity), Homestart Lincolnshire, and Family Action, among others.

