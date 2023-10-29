A care company has helped to fund a charity’s dementia friendly coffee mornings.

A cheque of £420 was presented to Evergreen Care Trust in Stamford by The Chater Lodge in Ketton and Tixover House, part of the Barchester group.

The funds come from Barchester’s Charitable Foundation, which aims to helps older people and adults with a disability or mental health to connect with people in the community.

Mark Shelton of Barchester hands a cheque to Ed Bailey of Evergreen Care Trust in Stamford

Evergreen Care Trust’s Dementia Friendly Tea is run by volunteers and held on the last Tuesday of the month, between 2pm to 4pm at the Free Church in Kesteven Road, Stamford.

The free service allows those living with dementia and their companions to meet people, have a drink and cake, and access dementia specific activities.

Ed Bailey, volunteer service manager at Evergreen Care Trust, said: “Thank you so much to the Barchester Charitable Foundation for its support and generous donation which will make a huge positive difference to our Dementia Friendly Tea in Stamford.”