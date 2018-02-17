Donation pays for Butterfield Day Care Centre minibus refurbishment

Have your say

A minibus for a day care centre has been refurbished thanks to a donation from a group which supports community projects.

The Len Pick Trust gave the £2,000 donation to the Butterfield Day Care Centre in Bourne so it could carry out the refurbishment which included the replacement of a wheelchair lift and servicing of the vehicle.

Adrian Smith of the Len Pick Trust, said: “This is the only bus that they have and was provided to them a few years ago.

“It is vital that it was refurbished to keep the service running.

“It needed a bit of attention and we paid for it to be done.”

Mr Smith added the trust was supportive of the work the Butterfield Day Care Centre does for the elderly of the town.

The trust provides grant aid and support for community projects that benefit Bourne residents.

Our picture shows Adrian Smith, left, with John Dean who is the minibus driver for the Butterfield Day Care Centre.