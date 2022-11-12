Money raised at a dog show has been donated to an animal rescue charity.

Stamford Dog Show was held at The Meadows in September and raised £2,700.

Organised by the Stamford Methodist Church, the event saw owners and dogs try their hand (and paws) in a number of categories including best sausage catcher, waggiest tail and cutest puppy.

Conan Lewis, Bec Wilson and dog Bear, Andy Croft, Jane Freeman and dog Jack, Rev Andrew Hollins and Roger Ing

A cheque of £555 was presented by deputy mayor Andy Croft to Bec Wilson and Jane Freeman from Stamford-based charity The Mutts Nutts Rescue, which supports the elderly and ill with their pets.

Dogs Jack, 17, and Bear, 9, also attended.

“We are absolutely thrilled with the donation.

“Every penny of it will be spent on the pets,” said Jane.

The charity, which has two members of staff and about 30 volunteers, is using sheds at Stamford Veterinary Centre to store dog supplies which are available to those struggling on a pay-as-you-feel basis.

Money raised at Stamford Dog Show was also donated to The Nixon Memorial Hospital in Sierra Leone and 2nd Stamford Scouts’ new headquarters in Empingham Road.

“We are absolutely delighted to support them,” said organiser of the dog show, Conan Lewis.