Pride of Stamford Litter Pickers spend donated money on bin liners for dog waste bins
Published: 06:00, 28 August 2022
Donations to the Pride of Stamford Litter Picker volunteers are being used to equip town dog waste bins with extra-strength lining bags.
The bags are twice as strong as normal bin bags, so well-suited to lifting the weight of the contents when the bins are emptied.
Neil McIvor from the volunteers thanked everyone who donated money totalling £510 .
Pride of Stamford Litter Pickers help to keep streets, parks and Stamford Meadows looking clean and tidy.