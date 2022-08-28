Donations to the Pride of Stamford Litter Picker volunteers are being used to equip town dog waste bins with extra-strength lining bags.

The bags are twice as strong as normal bin bags, so well-suited to lifting the weight of the contents when the bins are emptied.

Neil McIvor from the volunteers thanked everyone who donated money totalling £510 .

Special bags have been purchased for Stamford dog poo bins

Pride of Stamford Litter Pickers help to keep streets, parks and Stamford Meadows looking clean and tidy.