Money is flooding in to a crowdfund for the model railway club that had its exhibits wrecked by four youths at Stamford Welland Academy.

The JustGiving page was created by the Market Deeping Model Railway Club secretary, Brian Norris, to help members recoup some of the thousands of pounds spent on the models that they had made.

For many it was a lifetime passion, and they had worked on their model railway scenes over many years.

One of the locomotives destroyed was worth about £8,000, while the exhibits in their entirety would have a value of tens of thousands of pounds.

They were owned by members of the Market Deeping club and other clubs that were going to exhibit at the show.

On the JustGiving page, Mr Norris said: "Market Deeping Model Railway Club needs your help to rebuild.

"We have held our annual show in Stamford for the last 12 years. Months of planning goes into the show and years of work goes into building the layout.

"Imagine our horror and grief when we were greeted by this scene of absolute devastation on the morning of May 18, 2019.

Some of the models on display are irreplaceable and whilst money cannot possibly replace the hours of painstaking effort that has been so wantonly destroyed, we would ask that you make a donation, no matter how small, to help us get back on our feet. Please accept our thanks in advance."

The JustGiving page had set a modest target of £500 - a fraction of the amount the model railway enthusiasts had invested and this was quickly met.

Donations and messages of support have come from fellow rail modellers, from model rail companies such as Hornby, and from people living in the Stamford and Market Deeping areas.

