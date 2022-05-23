Generous donations made in memory of a five-year-old boy have helped to secure the long-term future of a railway.

Benedict Blythe, a pupil at Barnack Primary School, died suddenly on December 1 last year.

His parents Helen and Pete described his ‘kind heart as one of the most beautiful things they have ever known’, as he impacted the lives of everyone he met.

Benedict Blythe and his sister Etta at the Fenland Light Railway

After his tragic death a fundraising page was set up to raise money for causes close to Benedict’s heart - Barnack Primary School and the Fenland Light Railway in Ramsey. More than £25,200 was raised which has been split between the two.

Helen said: "Initially we reached out to the railway when we had a few hundred pounds donated.

"We were amazed to have raised that amount, and were keen to think about things that we could use the money for to remember him – creating a plaque perhaps and thinking about naming something after him.

Benedict Blythe at the Fenland Light Railway

"As the money mounted, it became more important for us to use the money in a way that really made a difference."

Volunteers at the railway attraction currently rent the land, which sometimes causes issues with applying for grants, so the £11,000 donation will allow them to buy the land.

It will also fund a plaque for Benedict and subsidise allergy-friendly egg, nut and dairy free cakes at the attraction, which is important to the family as the five-year-old was allergic.

Helen said: "Benedict loved the railway. He was train obsessed, and knew every single one of the hundreds of Thomas the Tank characters, and we spent most weekends visiting local railways, but Fenland Light Railway was his favourite.

Benedict Blythe and his sister Etta at the Fenland Light Railway

"For us as parents, the look of joy on his face was just magical. We’re forever grateful for them creating such a simple but lovely place for children.

"If you’re a small boy who loves trains there really is nothing better than seeing a small steam train, going on rides under the tunnel, and watching small model versions chuff around a small track."