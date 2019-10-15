After last year's success, Stamford Town Council is holding its second Stamford Spooktacular .

The Halloween-themed event will be held on Sunday October 27 between 1pm and 4pm at the Recreation Ground bandstand.

The afternoon will have spooky costume characters, a storyteller and flash mob dancers.

There will be a variety of competitions which include best fancy dress, a colouring competition, best carved pumpkin and an interactive quiz.

Refreshments will also be available.

