Stamford Town Council present Stamford Spooktacular at the Recreation Ground bandstand

By Maddy Baillie
Published: 10:00, 15 October 2019

After last year's success, Stamford Town Council is holding its second Stamford Spooktacular .

The Halloween-themed event will be held on Sunday October 27 between 1pm and 4pm at the Recreation Ground bandstand.

The afternoon will have spooky costume characters, a storyteller and flash mob dancers.

Lily and Ella Martin(5059373)
There will be a variety of competitions which include best fancy dress, a colouring competition, best carved pumpkin and an interactive quiz.

Refreshments will also be available.

