Stamford Town Council present Stamford Spooktacular at the Recreation Ground bandstand
Published: 10:00, 15 October 2019
After last year's success, Stamford Town Council is holding its second Stamford Spooktacular .
The Halloween-themed event will be held on Sunday October 27 between 1pm and 4pm at the Recreation Ground bandstand.
The afternoon will have spooky costume characters, a storyteller and flash mob dancers.
There will be a variety of competitions which include best fancy dress, a colouring competition, best carved pumpkin and an interactive quiz.
Refreshments will also be available.
