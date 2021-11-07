Get ready to sing along to some of the top songs of the past 30 years.

The Take That Experience will be on stage from 7.30pm on Saturday, November 13, at Stamford Corn Exchange.

As a tribute act that has been touring for the past decade, The Take That Experience promises amazing vocals, costumes and dance routines to recreate the magic of Take That with their ‘Greatest Hits Tour’.

Stamford Corn Exchange Theatre in Broad Street

Classic songs from the 90s through to the present, include Pray, Relight My Fire, Patience, and Shine.

The show also features “Robbie Williams”, who brings alive fan favourites Angels, Rock DJ and Candy.

Tickets are priced £23 and are available from the Stamford Corn Exchange box office by calling 01780 766455.

Alternatively, visit the website to book online at www.stamfordcornexchange.co.uk