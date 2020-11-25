Lincolnshire Trading Standards warns online shoppers about unsafe toys
Published: 10:43, 25 November 2020
| Updated: 10:58, 25 November 2020
Lincolnshire Trading Standards is warning shoppers to watch out for unsafe toys being sold online.
With the coronavirus pandemic keeping many people away from the high street, Christmas toy-hunters will be relying even more on online shopping.
As shoppers scour the web for Black Friday and Christmas deals, Trading Standards is warning about the dangers of unsafe toys being sold by third-party sellers on online marketplaces.