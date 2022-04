More news, no ads

The doors to a town centre pub and shop were smashed in last night (Tuesday, April 12).

Police were called to a business in Red Lion Square, Stamford, and to 888 Vapour, a vape shop in St Paul's Street.

The glass of the vape shop door was smashed.

Anyone with information on the crimes should contact Lincolnshire Police on 101.

A police car outside Paten and Co this morning