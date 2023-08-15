A family-run cheese shop has closed.

Stamford Cheese and Deli in the town’s High Street closed under its current ownership on Saturday (August 12).

Peter and Alex Podstolski, who bought the business in December 2019, made the announcement on social media.

They said: “We would like to thank you so much for all those years of support and friendship.

“Our family was blessed to be able to have a shop in this beautiful town.”

The business, founded in 2010, was based in St Mary’s Street but during their time running the deli Peter and Alex relocated it to the High Street.

Cambridge-based cheesemongers Rennet and Rind has bought the business and will be revamping the shop.