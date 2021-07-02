A business has welcomed customers to dine-in for the first time.

Jo Kemp, owner of The Blonde Beet, began cooking takeaway, plant-based meals from her Stamford home to keep occupied in lockdown.

In May, she took the first step into her business’ expansion as she moved into a premises in St Paul’s Street, initially operating takeaway service only.

Jo said: “It’s been a steep learning curve but really good.

“We’ve had lots of really positive comments as people are excited to try something different in Stamford.

“There’s lots of people who aren’t vegetarian or vegan coming in and wanting to give it ago.”

Last weekend, customers were welcomed inside for the first time to have a taste of Jo’s dine-in menu.

“It’s a beautiful space and so it’s great to be finally letting people in,” she said.

Opening for takeaways first gave Jo the chance to fine-tune any systems and ensure things can run smoothly.

The 37-year-old said: “There’s been some basic quantity things and working out how much to cook each day as well as how to communicate as a team, getting the messages to the right people at the right time.

“There’s a lot that’s alien to me like understanding ordering but working with the lovely local suppliers, they are patient with me.”

Jo’s passion for the environment goes back to well before she began the business as she helped create menus and cook for Second Helpings, a project preventing food going to landfill.

She said: “We are keeping as sustainable as possible. Sometimes making difficult decisions about equipment and products so we can stay as true to our roots as we can be.”

Jo is now taking bookings for diners to eat from 7pm onwards for tonight. For more information visit The Blonde Beet Facebook

page.