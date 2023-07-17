Staff and pupils at Bourne Academy celebrated winning two awards to help head to the end of the summer term in style.

The Edinburgh Crescent school took away two trophies at a ceremony run by our sister titles, the Lincolnshire Free Press and Spalding Guardian.

In winning the Secondary School of the Year crown, judges praised how pupils are flourishing in a positive environment that is underpinned by ‘exceptional’ pastoral care.

Bourne Academy won the Secondary School of the Year title. The team collected its award from Lincolnshire Free Press and Spalding Guardian head of news Andrew Brookes

Bourne Academy pipped its sister school Spalding Academy and reigning champions Spalding High School to the award.

“It’s an honour and a privilege. This is down to the sheer dedication of the staff and fantastic pupils,” said head of school Matt Sammy.

“It’s incredible to see the progress of young people now and through their careers.”

South Lincolnshire Academies Trust CEO Lucy Conley added: “To win this award and to have Spalding Academy also nominated shows how the four academies work exceptionally well in partnership.”

Inspirational Secondary School Teacher of the Year was won by Gemma Sanderson of Bourne Academy. She collected her award from Iliffe Media Business Development Manager Dave Shea.

Bourne Academy’s Gemma Sanderson also won the Inspirational Secondary School Teacher of the Year title, sponsored by this paper’s parent company Iliffe Media.

The maths teacher was hailed for knowing how to get the best out of her students – and for devoting her time to additional lunchtime, after school and in-holiday classes to aid youngsters with their exams.

She also runs the Duke of Edinburgh Award Scheme and has seen uptake double.

“I’m pleasantly surprised, but it’s extremely important to help give students every opportunity possible,” said Gemma, who says she gets most enjoyment from running Duke of Edinburgh Award schemes, which she will co-ordinate for pupils from all four of the South Lincolnshire Academies Trust centres from next year.

“It’s a lot of fun and teaches so many important life skills.”

Runners up were Penny Watt (Spalding Academy) and Ruth Baldwin (Thomas Middlecott Academy).

The ceremony was held on Thursday night at Springfields Events and Conference Centre in Spalding.