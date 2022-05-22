To mark the 10th anniversary year of Stamford having its own poet laureate, this year not one – but two – popular poets have been appointed.

Following a selection process, town mayor David Taylor, outgoing laureate Rob Ellks and South Kesteven District Council arts programme officer Karen Burrows decided on Scott Coe as the new Stamford laureate.

They also appointed Daniel Paice as the inaugural Stamford youth laureate in a move to encourage a younger audience to pick up a pen and write.

Daniel Paice, Stamford's youth poet laureate

The two laureates will work alongside each other, Scott writing poems for the traditional civic role with Daniel working in an outreach role with schools and youth groups.

Throughout the year the new poet laureate will work with Stamford Arts Centre and in the community to support the poetry scene and help to continue to make writing part of the life of the town. Scott’s first official composition was at the mayor making at Stamford Town Hall on Thursday last week.

He said: “I can't wait to help grow and support the local poetry scene and the local creative community as well.”

Scott Coe, Stamford's new poet laureate. Photo: Tony Nero

Nineteen-year-old Daniel added: “To be appointed is an absolute honour, and a bit surreal, to become the inaugural youth poetry laureate.

“I aim to show young people that poetry can be a creative outlet that can be accessed by all.

"It's time to show that young and disabled people can achieve great things.”

Poetry is thriving in Stamford, where the town's Arts Centre, run by South Kesteven District Council, supports poetry and the spoken word, bringing some of the biggest names to perform.

Visitors can also get in on the act with the regular Pint of Poetry event where everyone can perform. It usually takes place on the last Wednesday of every month at 7.30pm in The Gallery, Stamford Arts Centre.