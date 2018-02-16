Dr Sarah Furness will take over as Lord Lieutenant of Rutland

A new Lord Lieutenant of Rutland has been appointed to success Sir Laurence Howard when he retires.

Rutland County Council announced the appointment of Dr Sarah Furness on Friday last week.

She will take over the role as the Queen’s representative on March 29 - which is Sir Laurence’s 75th birthday.

Dr Furness said: “I will be the first lady Lord Lieutenant Rutland has had. I am tremendously proud and pleased that I will become Lord-Lieutenant this year, the centenary of women getting the vote for the first time.

“Following Sir Laurence, who has served Rutland in exemplary fashion and is loved by all, will be a daunting task. However, I will do everything I can to serve Her Majesty and Rutland to the best of my ability for the next 14 years.”

Dr Furness has worked for many years in the voluntary sector, including for Macmillan Cancer Support, For Rutland and Warning Zone.

She is a member of the steering committee for Women in Philanthropy, which supports charities across Rutland and Leicestershire; a trustee for the Sustainable Land Trust, supporting those at risk of being expelled from school; and a trustee for Rutland Grants, helping local people in need. She is a member of the Court of Leicester University.

Dr Furness previously held the role of High Sheriff of Rutland during 2016.

Dr Furness lives in Whissendine with her husband, Peter, a former President of the Royal College of Pathologists.

Sir Laurence has held the role of Lord Lieutenant since 2003, having previously served as deputy lieutenant since 1997.

Sir Laurence is also a former chairman of the Central Council of Magistrates’ Courts Committees, and has served on the bench in the area for 25 years.

He was knighted in the Queen’s Birthday Honours List last year as recognition of his service.