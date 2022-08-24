Dramatic scenarios unfolded at RAF Wittering as heavy aircraft and support force units descended on the base.

Exercise Swift Lion brought the RAF Support Force together so that it could train collectively, as though a real operation was underway.

And, just like on a real operation, heavy aircraft have to be loaded securely, troops need to be fed, and secure communications are an absolute must.

A bleed from the femoral artery is treated. Photo: AS1 Kimberley Waterson

Throughout Exercise Swift Lion, No 1 Air Mobility Wing safely loaded and unloaded passengers and freight from RAF Atlas aircraft, No 3 Mobile Catering Squadron kept the entire exercise fed, and the engineers of 90 Signals Unit deployed their advanced communication hardware.

The training exercise involved the Tactical Medical Wing (TMW) building an impressive working field facility.

The squadron's role is to train and deploy qualified RAF medical and nursing personnel in support of operations and exercises all over the world.

Food prepared by No 3 Mobile Catering Squadron. Photo: AS1 Kimberley Waterson

To keep their skills sharp, personnel were confronted with a series of simulated medical emergencies.

Among the first of these was a replicated accident involving the fuels team from No 1 Expeditionary Logistics (1EL) Squadron, which provides tactical refuelling for fixed wing aircraft. The deployable fuel tanks when one of the team sustained a serious groin injury from a missile.

Corporal Tracey Robinson, who is part of the fuels team, said: “It felt very tense, but the team remained calm and I came across the casualty first.

"We set up a tactical refuelling facility, like we would do on a real operation and had live fuel in the tanks. We had to deal with the casualty and then check that there was no more explosive material and no damage to our equipment.”

1 EL Squadron fuel testing equipment. Photo: AS1 Kimberley Waterson

At about 800 square metres and with nearly 30 qualified personnel on hand to run it, TMW’s field medical facility is equipped to deal with most medical emergencies. It can be scaled up to suit larger operations and has an emergency room, primary health care wards, physiotherapy, environmental health, and even a pharmacy.

Grp Cap Michael Priestley is the senior medical officer in the support force. He said: “This is what teamwork looks like. Our regular and reserve personnel are working together seamlessly, to deliver the kinds of exceptional healthcare needed for deployed air operations.

"These are trained RAF medical and nursing personnel working with real cohesion, delivering operational effect quickly and responsively.”

Corporal Tracey Robinson of No 1 EL Squadron. Photo: AS1 Kimberley Waterson

The RAF Support Force brings together most of the capabilities and skills needed to sustain modern air operations and exercises; specialist engineering and logistics, advanced military communications and tactical medical services.

Grp Cap Nick Huntley, deputy commander of the RAF Support Force, said: “Military capability is one thing, capability under pressure is quite another.

"The essence of a successful exercise is in how our teams respond to the unexpected, this is what exercises like Swift Lion are all about.

A Pinzgauer vehicle is loaded onto an A400M aircraft by 1AMW. Photo: AS1 Kimberley Waterson

RAF medical personnel in resuscitation training. Photo: AS1 Jake Hobbs

Engineers from 90 Signals Unit. Photo: AS1 Jake Hobbs

The TMW field medical facility. Photo: AS1 Jake Hobbs

Inside the TMW field medical facility. Photo: AS1 Jake Hobbs

"Our training team has put together a realistic scenario to really test our capabilities, which our people have responded to with calmness and professionalism.”