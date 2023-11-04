Home   News   Article

Former Stamford College pupil opens Eden Beauty House in Uppingham

By Maddy Baillie
Published: 06:00, 04 November 2023

A beautician who found her ‘passion in life’ on the first day of college has opened a salon.

Darcy Goldmark, 22, has opened her own salon Eden Beauty House in High Street East, Uppingham.

After studying at Stamford College, Darcy spent a few years working in small high street beauticians and large hotel spas to gain experience.

Darcy Goldmark, owner of Eden Beauty House
Darcy said: “The day I started my course in beauty therapy at the renowned Stamford College, I knew I had finally found my passion in life.”

She added: ”It was always my dream to open my own salon and I took a deep breath in August of this year - Eden Beauty House was realised.”

Darcy, who only uses organic products, offers massages, cleansing facials, manicures, pedicures and waxing.

Darcy Goldmark, owner of Eden Beauty House
She said: “I have been welcomed so warmly into the town of Uppingham and the pleasure I get from giving my clients the 30 minutes or an hour of complete stress-free relaxation that everyone deserves is so rewarding.’”

Eden Beauty House is open Tuesday through to Saturday, and for anyone unable to get to Uppingham Darcy offers a mobile service.

