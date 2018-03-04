Dream trip to African orphanage for Duddington pensioner

Have your say

Audrey Kilsby at home in Duddington with handicraft items she made Photo: Lee Hellwing

Some of the cash Audrey Kilsby, 79, has donated to the Tudor Village orphanage near Mount Kilimanjaro has helped set-up a kitchen which has been named Mama Audrey’s Kitchen in her honour.

On April 9, Audrey, who raised the cash by selling handicrafts, and her husband, Ray will be jetting off to Tanzania to spend three weeks there volunteering as part of an outreach programme.

It will be the first time kindhearted Audrey, has visited the orphanage, run by the Light in Africa organisation, since she started donating to it ten years ago.

An overjoyed Audrey said: “I never dreamed that I would be able to go out there.

“I am very excited about going.

“I never thought I would be able to do this.

“I wanted to make enough money for the education of the children and for their upkeep,” Audrey explained.

Audrey added Ray had supported her by doing things like helping her organise and promote her sales.

When she’s at the orphanage, Audrey will be teaching the little ones how to make the items so they can fundraise for themselves in future.

She’ll also be bringing stationery with her for the children to use in class.

Audrey learnt handicraft skills by attending the Welland University of the Third Age (U3A) group’s sessions.

She said she would like to thank the group for its support over the years.

The orphanage has links with Peterborough Cathedral and it is through worshiping there that, Audrey was inspired to help Light in Africa.

Audrey’s Kitchen is equipped with biomass cookers and mosquito nets.

Light in Africa was established in 2000 by UK-born Lynn Elliott, who is known as ‘Mama Lynn’ to the youngsters.

Lynn set it up because she wanted to help children impacted by HIV and AIDS.

The organisation has helped 350,000 children and adults in the community.

As well as the orphanage in Tudor, the organisation runs three other orphanages for children, and provides medical outreach in rural villages.

The outreach programme has provided a range of free medicine and treatment to thousands of patients who are poor and live in the remotest areas of the country where access to medical care is limited.