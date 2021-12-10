Former Drifters star Roy G Hemmings will lead a Motown Christmas Special night.

The event takes place tomorrow (Saturday, December 11) at 7.30pm at Stamford Corn Exchange.

The Motown Christmas Special will be led by former Drifters star Roy G Hemmings. Both critics and fans agree that Roy is a great showman and dynamic singer. He worked alongside Johnny Moore for more than 12 years.

Motown music at Stamford Corn Exchange

The show features the soul divas ‘Love Supremes’ adding a stunning dimension of smooth harmonies and Motown dance routines.

Be prepared to sing along to such all-time greats as: Get Ready, Sitting on the Dock of the Bay, Me and Mrs Jones, Under the Boardwalk, Can’t Help Myself, My Girl, Dancing in the Street, It Takes Two, Save the Last Dance for Me and Love Train, in an evening of classic hits, together with some special additions of festive favourites.

This is one Motown show you won’t wish to miss. Tickets are priced at £25 each.

The following day, on Sunday (December 12), Rutland Youth Dance Academy will perform D’Elf at 1.30pm and 5.30pm. Tickets for this fun adaptation of a Christmas classic are £12 for adults and £8 for children.

Next weekend, on Saturday and Sunday, December 18 and 19, at 2pm on each day, Tomorrow’s Dream Performers will put on a production called ‘Robin Hood Meets Sleeping Beauty’. A talented cast and live musicians will combine the heroic outlaw with the magical princess. It means this pantomime will be one to remember for all the family and make 2021 particularly special. Tickets are £9.50 for adults and £8.50 for children.

Tickets for all shows by calling 01780 766455 or clicking here.