A motorist has been banned for a year and given a community order for failing to provide a breath test.

Lee McClure, 41, already had convictions for drink-driving in 2011 and 2007, Boston Magistrates’ Court heard on Wednesday.

The latest offence occurred at about 5.40pm on April 21.

Boston Magistrates' Court

Members of the public saw a Toyota Yaris car being driven “erratically” near the town’s McDonald’s restaurant and were able to tell police that it had gone towards Bourne Wood.

Prosecutor Fiona McClelland said: “Police located the defendant in the driver’s seat asleep with the keys in the ignition.”

McClure, of Wetherby Close, Bourne, was arrested after providing a positive breath test.

He then failed to give a breath sample in custody, an offence to which he pleaded guilty in court.

Solicitor Phillipa Chatterton said her client suffers with mental health issues and in the days before the incident his concerned boss had sent McClure home.

“He had reached the bottom and was self-medicating with alcohol,” she added.

“He accepts he should have given the sample. After his arrest, he just gave up.”

McClure can reduce his disqualification by 12 weeks with completion of a drink-driver rehabilitation course.

He was also given an 18-month community order with 15 rehabilitation activity requirement days, fined £290 and ordered to pay £199 in costs and victim surcharge.