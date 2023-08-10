A 63-year-old drink-driver wrote off his wife’s car when he crashed into the bank of the River Welland in Deeping St James.

James Edmondson, 63, was wet when police located him nearby a short while later, Boston Magistrates’ Court heard on Wednesday.

Prosecutor Alison McIlroy said it happened around 7.30pm on July 19.

Boston Court House

“A male was witnessed collecting things from the car and leaving the scene before officers arrived,” she added.

“He said ‘I can’t deny it, I had had a drink. That’s why I put it in the riverbank.’

“He admitted having four cans of beer before getting in the vehicle and driving home.”

Edmondson, of Swift Close, Deeping St James, blew 61 microgrammes of alcohol per 100 millilitres of breath. The legal limit is 35.

The court was told that there would be no insurance payout for written-off BMW 2 Series car because of the drink-driving offence, to which he pleaded guilty.

Michele Elvin, mitigating, said her client had been on medication for depression and there were other issues troubling him.

“Everything was getting on top of him. He drunk alcohol and drove.

“He does have a motorbike – that will be sold to pay off any fines today.”

Edmondson was banned for 17 months, which can be reduced with completion of a drink-driver rehabilitation course.

He was also fined £120 and ordered to pay £133 in costs and victim surcharge.