Lincolnshire Police are putting the brakes on motorists driving a vehicle while under the influence of drink or drugs.

In the last year 668 motorists have been charged with drink driving in the county, while another108 have been charged with driving under the influence of drugs.

There have been more than 100 collisions on the county's roads as a result of drink driving. Two were fatal.

Superintendent Paul Timmins said: “We will be using intelligence-led policing, marked and unmarked vehicles to target those drivers who feel that it is appropriate to be driving on the roads while under the influence of drink or drugs.

“Drivers are 23 times more likely to be involved in a fatal collision if they are under the influence of alcohol or drugs when driving.

"It is absolutely unacceptable to be driving while under the influence and we will not tolerate it.

“We are asking the public to report anyone who may be driving after drinking or taking drugs."

He added: “Please, if you have been drinking or taking drugs do not take the risk of driving.

"You could lose your liberty, kill a loved-one or a friend or even kill yourself."

Anyone caught drink driving faces a twelve month driving ban and a fine of up to £5000. There is also the risk of losing their job.

What is the limit?

The way alcohol affects you depends on:

your weight, age, sex and metabolism (the rate your body uses energy)

the type and amount of alcohol you’re drinking

what you’ve eaten recently

your stress levels at the time

So if you’re driving, it’s better to have none for the road.

In England the legal alcohol limit for drivers is:

35 microgrammes of alcohol per 100 millilitres of breath

80 milligrammes of alcohol in 100 millilitres of blood

107 milligrammes of alcohol per 100 millilitres of urine

The consequences

There are strict penalties if you are convicted of drink driving, including:

a minimum 12 month driving ban

a criminal record

a hefty fine

up to 6 months in prison

an endorsement on your licence for 11 years

However, this list does not reflect the everyday consequences of being caught drink driving which can include:

increase in car insurance costs

job loss

trouble getting in to countries like the USA

the shame of having a criminal record

loss of independence

To report a drink driver call us on 101 or call Crimestoppers on 0800 555111.