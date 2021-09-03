A drinking water fountain looks set to arrive in Stamford in a bid to stop people buying drinks in single-use plastic bottles.

If given the go-ahead, it would mean people could refill drinks containers with water for free - something that is likely to be especially popular with younger people.

People would not be able to drink directly from the fountain, which would be located in a corner of St Michael’s Church, facing Stamford High Street.

The drinking water dispenser would be installed in an alcove of St Michael’s Church, where a planter is currently situated

Speaking about the idea at a meeting of Stamford Town Council last week, Councillor Shaun Ford said the town’s Climate Action Working Group had carried out market research.

“This found many people would not feel comfortable going into a shop, café or pub to ask for ‘free water’,” he said.

“The dispenser is also vandal-resistant and since single-use plastic bottles are the biggest use of plastic, we should be looking for ways to reduce this.”

Coun Ford said that unlike some areas of town, such as the recreation ground, the High Street is not secluded and so misuse of the water dispenser was less likely to happen.

Funding for the dispenser totalling £5,000 has been approved by the Harry Skells Trust, set up to provide money for the benefit of the town. Volunteers from Team Stamford are poised to carry out the groundwork and installation for free.

The final step for the fountain is to be accepted by Stamford Town Council when it meets later this month.

Speaking this week, Coun Amanda Wheeler, a member of the Climate Change Action Group, said: “This will help people to use less plastic and it is something we have been given the funds to provide this for people.”

