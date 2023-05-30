A man has died in a crash on the A1.

Emergency services were called to the Townsend Road junction for Wittering village on the northbound carriageway, at about 3.20pm on Sunday (28 May), and found an articulated HGV had left the road and driven into the perimeter fence of RAF Wittering.

The driver of the HGV, a man in his 40s from the Kettering area, died at the scene.

The driver died on the approach to Townsend Road, Wittering, from the A1. Photo: Google

No other vehicles or people were involved.

Sergeant Mark Atkins, from the Bedfordshire, Cambridgeshire and Hertfordshire Road Policing Unit, said: “The lorry driver has, sadly, lost his life and my thoughts are with him and his loved ones.

“I would like to hear from anyone who may have seen the lorry before it left the road, or has dashcam footage.”

Anyone with information should report it on the Cambridgeshire Police website using reference 35/39538/23.

Anyone without internet access should call the force on 101.