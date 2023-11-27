A man who was arrested on suspicion of helping asylum seekers enter the UK has been released on bail.

Nine people were found in the back of a lorry at an A1 truck stop in Colsterworth on Thursday evening (November 23).

Police received reports of banging sounds from the back of the parked lorry. Officers attended and found four Vietnamese nationals, four Iranian nationals and one Iraqi national in the back of the lorry.

It is believed they had travelled more than 18 hours from Italy.

The 39-year-old lorry driver was arrested but has since been released on bail.

Police are continuing to appeal for any witnesses who were at the A1 Truck Stop at around 7pm last Thursday to come forward, and for people to check any dashcam footage which might help the investigation.

Witnesses can contact DS Daniel Gstrein at Grantham CID on daniel.gstrein@lincs.police.uk, quoting incident 372 of November 23.