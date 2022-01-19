A car involved in a crash, which killed three people, was travelling the wrong way on the A1 near Stamford.

The incident happened at just before 1am on Sunday (January 16) on the A1 northbound at Wothorpe.

The crash involved a blue VW Golf, a black BMW 520D and a red Land Rover Discovery.

Cambridgeshire police are appealing for witnesses

It is believed that the VW Golf had been travelling the wrong way down the carriageway for unknown reasons.

Craig Hewitt, 34, of Sherwood Walk, Bedford, who had been driving a VW Golf, was killed in the crash.

In tribute, the family of Mr. Hewitt said he was: “A loving father, son, brother and friend to many. We’ll keep the red flag flying high.”

Adil Hussain, 25, of Woodlands Street, Manchester, and his front seat passenger Mohammed Riyajudin, 39, of Boardman Street, Manchester also died after the BMW they were in was involved in a crash with two other vehicles.

Two other men were taken to hospital with serious injuries. They are still being treated for their injuries.

Police are appealing for witnesses, dashcam footage or anyone who saw the vehicles in the moments leading up to the incident.

Anyone who witnessed the collision should contact Cambridgeshire Police via web chat, online forms or call 101 quoting incident 24 of January 16.