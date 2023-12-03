Delays on the A1 near Great Casterton and Stamford
Published: 14:35, 03 December 2023
| Updated: 14:41, 03 December 2023
Drivers are facing delays on the A1.
An incident first reported at about 1.30pm in the Great Casterton area is causing tailbacks northbound and slight delays southbound this afternoon (Sunday, December 3).
A weather warning for ice has been issued for tonight and people are being urged to take extra care on the roads.
In the Stamford area rain is forecast overnight into Monday.