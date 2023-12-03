Home   News   Article

Delays on the A1 near Great Casterton and Stamford

By Suzanne Moon
-
Published: 14:35, 03 December 2023
 | Updated: 14:41, 03 December 2023

Drivers are facing delays on the A1.

An incident first reported at about 1.30pm in the Great Casterton area is causing tailbacks northbound and slight delays southbound this afternoon (Sunday, December 3).

A weather warning for ice has been issued for tonight and people are being urged to take extra care on the roads.

Delays on the A1. Photo: stock image
Delays on the A1. Photo: stock image

In the Stamford area rain is forecast overnight into Monday.

