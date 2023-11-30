Parking in a town centre could cost drivers more under new plans being considered by a council.

South Kesteven District Council could soon be putting up prices for its pay-and-display car parks.

In Stamford these include the short stay car parks in North Street, St Leonard’s Street, Bath Row, Scotgate and the long-stay spaces in Cattlemarket and Wharf Road.

Cattlemarket car park in Stamford

Plans were put before members of the finance and economic overview and scrutiny committee on Tuesday (November 28) to recommend to the full council.

Currently drivers can park for free on Sundays and bank holidays but under the new plans it could cost up to £3.

For long-stay car parks a £3 charge for overnight parking has been suggested.

Under the new plans, buying an all day ticket in a long-stay car park will increase from £4.20 to £5 while in a short stay spending more than four hours could cost £8, an extra £2.60.

These tariffs would apply Monday to Saturday 8am to 6pm.

In the last financial year car park charges brought in £1.161m for the district council, 72 per cent of this was from Stamford.

It was noted in the council’s report that ‘car parks in Stamford perform very well and in some instances demand exceeds capacity at peak times particularly Fridays and weekends’.

Because of this, there is no option to introduce a time slot for free parking during the day as this will ‘increase the demand on the car parks and add to congestion concerns’.

If the council gives its support in January, people living in the town will be able to have their say before a final decision is made.

If approved, the tariff increases would be introduced on April 1.