The AA is reporting delays on the A1 this morning as heavy rain hit the region.

Traffic is slow past Stamford and areas of the town are also facing queues.

Yesterday The Met Office issued a 'Yellow Warning' for heavy rain, which is not expected to ease until 5pm.

Slow traffic reported on the A1 on the morning of Tuesday September 24

Find some things to do that will keep you dry in our What's On section.