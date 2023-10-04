Five parking fines were handed out during the first week of new restrictions.

Drivers can no longer park their cars at the bus stations in Stamford or Bourne.

A new parking order was introduced by South Kesteven District Council on Tuesday last week (September 26) following complaints from coach companies that drivers were using the Stamford station as a free car park.

New parking restrictions have been introduced at Stamford bus station

The areas will be monitored by council enforcement officers who can issue fines for drivers breaking the rules.