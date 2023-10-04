Drivers fined for parking at Stamford bus station
Published: 08:00, 04 October 2023
Five parking fines were handed out during the first week of new restrictions.
Drivers can no longer park their cars at the bus stations in Stamford or Bourne.
A new parking order was introduced by South Kesteven District Council on Tuesday last week (September 26) following complaints from coach companies that drivers were using the Stamford station as a free car park.
The areas will be monitored by council enforcement officers who can issue fines for drivers breaking the rules.