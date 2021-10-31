Two drivers had lucky escapes during a freak storm brought a tree down on their cars today.

At about 11am a sudden strong wind hit Stamford, bringing down a large sycamore tree in St Paul's Street.

Two cars were hit - a Vauxhall Corsa was pinned by a branch through its boot while another branch went through the front windscreen of a Range Rover Evoque.

James Clark was lucky not to have been seriously injured

James Clark, 56, said he was waiting in a queue of traffic behind the lights at the junction of St Paul's Street and Brazenose Lane when he heard a noise on the roof of his car and turned down the radio.

"I could hear twigs on the roof first and somehow knew what was going to happen," he said.

"I covered my head and face with my hands and the next thing a branch was through the windscreen."

James, who lives in Dundee Drive, had been at Homebase buying wood flooring and had decided to come back through town to avoid a second roundabout because the boot was fully loaded.

He said: "One minute I was listening to Justin Timberlake on Radio 1 and the next thing, this.

"I was lucky. I was shaken up at first but I'm OK."

James suffered only a minor scrape to one of his hands and his left temple.

Broken glass in James Clark's car seat

A Grantham woman who was driving the Corsa was not injured but was shaken up by the incident.

The tenant of the property from which the tree had fallen was out with a saw removing some of the branches and a tree surgeon had been contacted to clear the tree.

Police have closed the road until it can be cleared.

A branch went through the windscreen of James Clark's vehicle

If you have photos of today's storm damage send them to suzanne.moon@iliffepublishing.co.uk

Power cuts hit homes and businesses.