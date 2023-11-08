A bus driver and passengers narrowly avoided disaster whey they were “dangerously” overtaken by a young driver this morning (Wednesday).

A Delaine bus was travelling between Stamford and Bourne when a red Vauxhall Corsa pulled out into oncoming traffic to overtake.

The bus driver was unable to move out of the way because of the kerb, but fortunately the car travelling in the other direction was able to take action.

A car dangerously overtakes a Delaine Bus near Essendine

Bus company owner AnthonyDelaine-Smith believes the Corsa driver was a sixth form student and has called for young people to be more responsible on the roads.

He said: “This could easily have ended in tragedy. Young people have got to keep their eyes on the road and behave appropriately.

“This wasn’t careless, it was downright dangerous and there’s absolutely no excuse.”

The Delaine driver was travelling from Essendine to Carlby at around 8.10am when the incident occurred. He saw two cars coming towards him in the direction of Stamford.

Anthony said: “All of a sudden the first car started to jump off the road and then he saw the Corsa overtaking. It’s miraculous that it got through – it was so close.”

The incident was reported to the police and officers have since visited the bus depot to view CCTV footage.

The bus driver was shaken up and had to pull over to regain his composure before continuing with the journey.

Anthony is urging parents to speak to their teenagers about the consequences of dangerous driving.