Drivers parking their cars in a bus station could soon be facing fines.

The parking at Stamford Bus Station has sparked complaints as there is often no room left for buses, forcing drivers to make tricky manoeuvres to turn around.

There are 900 pay and display bays across the town and on-street spaces but the site in St Peter’s Hill is getting blocked by people trying to get town centre parking without a cost.

Drivers are parking their cars at Stamford Bus Station. Photo: Bland's

And with no parking orders in place enforcement officers have had no authority to dish out fines.

In protest bus companies stopped paying the 84p departure fine, which goes towards the upkeep and maintenance of the bus stations, which has left the council out of pocket of several thousand pounds each year.

But at a meeting yesterday (Tuesday, July 11) South Kesteven District Council’s new cabinet approved a parking order to help overcome the “serious” problems.

A 21-day public consultation will be carried out before the order is taken through.

It will give traffic wardens power to fine those parking in the bus station and include a four-hour maximum parking period at Stamford Leisure Centre to “ensure that parking is available for leisure centre users”.

The order will be in place for bus stations across the district.