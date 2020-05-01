Home   News   Article

Drone flies over Doughty Street, Stamford to record last night's 'Clap for our Carers'

By Maddy Baillie
Published: 10:31, 01 May 2020
 | Updated: 10:45, 01 May 2020

A Stamford resident decided to 'go big at home' during last night's Clap for our Carers.

Karl Beadle, who lives in Doughty Street, used his drone to record neighbours taking part in the weekly support campaign.

And not only that - his drone was fitted with a pair of hands itself, which clapped by remote control.

