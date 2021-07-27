A drone photographer has captured a spectacular image of one of Stamford's resident peregrine falcons.

A pair of the birds of prey were spotted nesting at All Saints Church in Stamford earlier this year and recently welcomed two chicks, which have since successfully fledged.

The birds have won the blessing of churchgoers as they feast on pigeons which cause a mess at the church.

The peregrine falcons in Stamford. Photo: Colin Lea

Since their arrival, photographers have been flocking to the church hoping to get a snap of the birds.

But Samuel Burke, 19, used his drone to take a photo of one of the birds flying straight towards the drone, with the High Street clearly seen in the background.

Samuel Burke's incredible image of a peregrine falcon flying over Stamford High Street taken on a drone

As soon as he saw the peregrine, he landed the drone and moved away.

His mum Helen described the picture as a "pure fluke" as he had stayed away from All Saints.

A pair of peregrines has also been spotted in Oakham, nesting at the town's church.

Drone photographers are urged to check flying rules and regulations, and to be mindful of wildlife.