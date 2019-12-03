Police are using a heat-seeking camera attached to a drone in the search for a missing teenager tonight (Tuesday, December 3).

Following the disappearance of 15-year-old Jenson Lewis from his home in Rutland Heights, Stamford, on Sunday night, the drone is being used to search open spaces and woodland in and around town.

Last night, friends of the Lewis family were involved in a search on foot and in vehicles, but so far there have been no positive sightings.

Lincs Police are using a drone in the search for missing teenager Jenson Lewis

Jenson's parents, Bev and Nick Lewis, are devastated by his disappearance.

When Jenson left between 10pm on Sunday night and 5am on Monday morning he was wearing a grey North Face jacket, and he is thought to have a red holdall with him.

Earlier today police were expected to examine CCTV footage taken at Stamford Railway Station, which had been unavailable to view on Monday.

Missing teenager Jenson Lewis in the jacket he is believed to have with him

It is not known whether Jenson, who attends Casterton College, is still in the Stamford area.

Tonight (Tuesday, December 3), Stamford Striders running club decided to continue with its Junior training session at Borderville, which Jenson would normally attend.

It was hoped that this would help to maintain normality for Jenson's friends at the club, and give them an opportunity to pass on any information they might have.

In a message to parents earlier in the day, club chairman Nick Wells and head coach Becca Stubbs said: "Many of you will know that Jenson Lewis (one of our Junior members and son of committee member Bev) has gone missing from home.

"A few have asked if Juniors should train tonight. After some discussion, and with the wishes of Bev and her family, we will carry on as normal."

Parents were also encouraged to look at and share the Mercury's photo and news coverage, to remain vigilant and to contact police with any information.

To report information that might help to find Jenson - however insignificant it might seem - call police on 101 and refer to incident 60 of December 2.

Jenson, who plays football and is an accomplished athlete, is 5ft 10 with short dark hair.

