A 23-year-old caught with several bags of drugs in his car has been given a suspended prison sentence.

Police officers on patrol in Oundle during the evening of March 27, 2021 came across three vehicles in a secluded car park at the end of Occupation Road.

One of the drivers was 23-year-old Luke Sharpley of Herne Road, Oundle whose car smelt of cannabis.

Northampton Crown Court. Photo: Google

Sharpley was told his black Volvo car would be searched and when asked if he had any drugs on him, produced a small box containing several bags of cannabis.

When asked again, he told them there was a black bag under the front passenger seat, which also contained several bags of cannabis.

He was arrested on suspicion of possession with intent to supply the Class B drug.

Sharpley was taken into police custody, where £335, two mobile phones and a small quantity of Class A drugs were also seized.

He was later charged with three offences via a postal requisition.

On August 14 at Northampton Crown Court Sharpley pleaded guilty to two counts of possession with intent to supply Class B drugs and supplying a Class A drug – namely cocaine.

He was sentenced to 18 months in prison suspended for two years, ordered to carry out 150-hours of unpaid work requirement as well as instructed to pay £450 in costs and £156 victim surcharge.

An order was made to donate the £335 to charity.

Response officer PC Will Stefanowicz, who led the investigation, said: “Some people may see this as a lenient sentence, but Sharpley still has a criminal record which will affect all aspects of his life.

“Drug harm is a matter of priority for the force, and I hope this case deters anyone else who is thinking of dealing drugs in Northamptonshire.

“Day in, day out, we continue to tenaciously enforce against and disrupt drug dealers, who bring misery to our streets and communities.”