A jailed drug dealer who was part of a criminal network making vast sums selling cocaine has been ordered to repay the money he made.

Jaspreet Virdee, 44, formerly of Horsegate, Deeping St James, was jailed for 11-and-a half-years in March 2022 for his role as head of a criminal network distributing large amounts of cocaine.

He was convicted after an investigation by the Eastern Region Special Operations Unit established he and two others facilitated the sale of 20kg of the class A drug, using encrypted devices to arrange their drug deals and collecting thousands of pounds at a time.

Jaspreet Virdee

Following the initial operation, the special ops unit’s financial investigators began further inquiries to establish how much Virdee had earned through leading the criminal network.

They found he had made £519,031 and that he had used the funds to live a lavish lifestyle and buy houses and jewellery. Further money was also found in cash and across several bank accounts.

At a Huntingdon Crown Court hearing yesterday (Wednesday, November 22), the court agreed with the amount and ordered Virdee to pay an initial £178,617 – the amount he is deemed to currently have available – within three months, or face a further two years’ imprisonment.

Inquiries will continue to ensure he pays the outstanding amount.

Financial investigation manager Jemima Cholmondeley-Smith said: “This was a lengthy and complex investigation into a man who was responsible for organising the largescale distribution of cocaine across Cambridgeshire and Lincolnshire.

“Our financial investigators used their specialist skills and expertise to calculate Virdee’s criminal benefit, identify his assets and ensure an order was made to force him to hand over his ill-gotten gains.

“We will continue to work tirelessly to pursue those making illicit money at the highest level across the region and beyond and, through Proceeds of Crime Act legislation, make sure they do not benefit from their criminal dealings.”